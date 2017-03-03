NWS: Tornado that killed SE Illinois man rated an EF-3

The National Weather Service says a tornado that killed a southeastern Illinois man and caused damage in adjacent Indiana had winds of more than 130 mph.



A weather service survey team determined that Tuesday night's tornado that killed 71-year-old Thomas McCord in Crossville, Illinois, was an EF-3 tornado. Those storms carry winds of between 136 mph and 165 mph.



That tornado swept White County, Illinois, and then passed over the Wabash River into southwestern Indiana's Posey and Gibson counties.



No significant storm injuries were reported in Indiana



Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner visited the Crossville area on Thursday to survey the damage. He met with McCord's widow, who was injured during the rare February tornado outbreak.



Two other Illinois men died Tuesday night when another tornado hit Ottawa in northern Illinois.