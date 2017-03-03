Health agency: E. coli cases may be linked to soynut butter

An Illinois-based company says it is recalling a brand of soynut butter after it was alerted by the FDA about a possible link between the product and children sickened by E.coli.

Arizona health officials say four cases of E. coli infections in children at Arizona child care centers appear to be linked to eating the soynut butter. The Arizona Department of Health Services recommends consumers avoid eating the SoyNut Butter Co.'s I.M. Healthy brand soynut butter. The department says the four cases involved children under age 5. All have recovered from the illness.



Soynut Butter Co.'s voluntary recall is for I.M. Healthy Original Creamy SoyNut Butter with the "Best By" date of Aug. 30 or 31 of 2018.

For more information on the recall, click here.