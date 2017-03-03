Volunteers work together to build multi-use trail in Lyon County

Families in a local county wanted a bike trail. Now they're getting it, because they donated time and money to make it happen.

Volunteers in Lyon County are working on the bike trail.

Before, many people in the county had to drive more than 30 minutes to use the bike trails in Land Between the Lakes. Once the new trail is completed, they'll only have to drive a few minutes to Lee S. Jones Park.

The park currently has a cross country trail, but the county has wanted a bike trail for years. Now, with volunteers' help, they're able to build a trail that you can not only walk on, but bike on too.

Mandy Carney walks her dog at the park, and her sons play baseball in its ball fields. Soon her whole family will have another reason visit the park together.

"To be able to get back there and either walk a dog or ride a bike is a great thing," Carney said.

She's talking about more than 200 acres of wilderness behind the park that avid mountain biker Chris Anderson is using to create three loops of trail for hikers and mountain bikes.

"It gets the kids from out in front of the Xboxes, and everybody can come out and enjoy the scenery," Anderson said.

He has no experience in designing trails, but started researching it after the county approached him about the project a few years ago.

"It's not easy to do, so we're relying on donations," Anderson said.

With help from donations, Anderson and volunteers have been working to flag a trail, clear brush, level dirt and put in bridges.

"This is all done with a pair of pruning loppers and leaf rakes," Anderson explained.

Anderson hopes eventually families like Carney's will have 8 miles of trails to enjoy.

"It keeps the kids active as well as the parents," Carney said.

Volunteers hope to be done clearing the first part of this trail by the end of this month. More work to finalize the trail for biking might have to wait until this fall.

The project will be completed in three phases, each loop is one phase. Anderson hopes to complete a phase each year. Volunteers are asked to help clear the trail this Sunday at 1 p.m.

If you can't make it, you can stay up to date on other volunteer work days or make a donation by visiting the Lee S. Jones Park Multi Use Trail Facebook page.