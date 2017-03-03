How to create an emergency kit for less than $100

Being prepared for a storm can break your bank. Local 6 has put together some advice on how to create an emergency kit for $100 or less.

First, you should look around your home for things you can use, such as blankets, a manual can opener, and medicines you may need. Make sure you know where you keep those items, so you can grab them fast if a storm hits.

Then, make a list of what you don't have. Looking at the American Red Cross emergency kits, you should have a first aid kit, batteries, matches, a weather radio, a portable charger, a flashlight, canned food, and water.

For all of those items, 6 gallons of water, and 25 cans of food, the total cost was $96.60. That amount of food and water is good for one or two people. You'll have to plan to buy more if you have a larger family.

To help your wallet, start accumulating those items as soon as possible. Look for sales, and buy things over time.

Your emergency kit should also have a list of all your valuables for insurance and copies of important documents such as birth certificates, social security cards, and passports.