Kentucky governor declares state of emergency after severe storms

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has declared a statewide state of of emergency due to severe weather that hit this week.

In an announcement sent Friday, the governor's office says the executive order helps protect "the commonwealth's option to submit a formal Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) declaration request during the 30-day period for documentation."

The governor's office says state emergency management officials have gotten preliminary damage notifications for more than three dozen counties, and they are making damage assessments.

Bevin also activated Kentucky's prohibitions against price gouging to protect customers affected by the severe weather.

