3 hurt in head-on collision on Illinois Route 3 in Alexander County

By Staff report
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL -

The Illinois State Police says three people were injured — one seriously — in a head-on collision involving a pickup truck and a car Friday morning on Illinois Route 3 in Alexander County.

The wreck happened 3.5 miles north of Jaco City Road around 7:49 a.m. on Friday.

Troopers say 32-year-old Cody Seigart of Thebes was headed north on Route 3 in a tan 2007 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck crossed the yellow center line into the southbound lane. The truck collided with a white 2004 Ford Crown Victoria driven by 26-year-old Tyre Moore of Ullin. 

After hitting the car, troopers say, the truck left the road, rolled over and came to rest upright. Seigart was partially ejected from the truck, and he was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries troopers describe as serious. There was a female passenger in the truck, who ISP isn't naming because she is a minor, and she was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The car left the road and came to a stop against an embankment. Troopers say Moore suffered minor injuries in the crash. 

  Woman airlifted to hospital after car flipped, crashed

    One person was transported to the hospital after a car flipped and crashed into a utility pole.

    One person was transported to the hospital after a car flipped and crashed into a utility pole.

  KSP investigating deadly Cadiz crash

    Kentucky State Police are investigating after a deadly car crash in Cadiz, Kentucky where one person died. Around 2:30 June 3, two cars crashed on highway 272 (Caledonia Road) at the intersection of Sinking Fork Road. Preliminary investigation shows a man who has yet to be positively identified was driving a 1990 Ford F150 westbound on Highway 272 when for an unknown reason he entered the eastbound lane. Kendra Johnson, 37 of Cadiz was driving eastbound. The two cars hit head on
  Woman injured in car crash with Amtrak train

    A woman was injured when she drove her car into the path of an Amtrak train in Jackson County, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon, according to the local sheriff's office.  

    A woman was injured when she drove her car into the path of an Amtrak train in Jackson County, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon, according to the local sheriff's office.  

