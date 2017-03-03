3 hurt in head-on collision on Illinois Route 3 in Alexander County

The Illinois State Police says three people were injured — one seriously — in a head-on collision involving a pickup truck and a car Friday morning on Illinois Route 3 in Alexander County.

The wreck happened 3.5 miles north of Jaco City Road around 7:49 a.m. on Friday.

Troopers say 32-year-old Cody Seigart of Thebes was headed north on Route 3 in a tan 2007 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck crossed the yellow center line into the southbound lane. The truck collided with a white 2004 Ford Crown Victoria driven by 26-year-old Tyre Moore of Ullin.

After hitting the car, troopers say, the truck left the road, rolled over and came to rest upright. Seigart was partially ejected from the truck, and he was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries troopers describe as serious. There was a female passenger in the truck, who ISP isn't naming because she is a minor, and she was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The car left the road and came to a stop against an embankment. Troopers say Moore suffered minor injuries in the crash.