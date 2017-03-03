National Weather Service confirms tornado hit Cuba, Ky.

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado hit in the small community of Cuba, Kentucky, on Wednesday morning. NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Rick Shanklin came to that conclusion on Friday when he surveyed the damages.

"It looked like some of it on the southern end might be in the downburst category, and actually helped spin up the tornado as it moved through here," says Shanklin.

The NWS says the EF-2 tornado carried winds of 120 mph, was 200 yards wide and traveled less than 2 miles.

Steve Legate says he was inside his home with his wife when they heard a loud noise outside.

"Out of nowhere we heard this roaring sound, and it just got louder and louder and louder," says Legate.

Panicked, they raced to the storm shelter in their garage.

"I bear hugged her and the dog, drug them across the garage floor with the garage door smacking at us the whole time," says Legate. "I stuffed them down in the storm shelter, and got in. I barely could get the door closed because of the suction from the storm."

After surveying the damages, Shanklin believes the tornado touched down near the local cemetery and continued on towards Legate's home.

"Everything came together right in that area," says Shanklin.

The community of Cube needs your help cleaning up after the tornado. Volunteers are meeting at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Cuba Church of Christ, at 51 Cuba School Road.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has declared a statewide emergency. The declaration gives counties the resources they need to clean-up the damage from this week's severe weather.