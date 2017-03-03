Elkville pastor coordinates tornado cleanup

The deadly storm system that crossed from southeast Missouri into southern Illinois created a wave of destruction in communities including Ava, Vergennes and Elkville in Illinois. But in the days since the tornado hit, volunteers and community members have come forward to help tornado victims cleanup with one pastor leading the charge.

Scott Slone’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing since Tuesday. There’s no time for breaks for the pastor at Elkville First Baptist Church as he coordinates the tornado cleanup for much of Jackson County, checking in constantly with cleanup crews and police.

Slone said anyone in Elkville who can help has been pitching in, from 7-year-old children up.

"We've had people as old as or in their 80s helping, whether it's in the kitchen or some out here," Slone said. His church is helping take in donations, collect supplies and make meals for victims and cleanup crews.

"I'll take all those lunches over there, because I need to check on the groups over there," Slone said, checking in with workers about lunchtime meals Friday. Volunteers in the church are packing up and sending out more than 100 bagged lunches for volunteers and tornado victims, not just in Elkville, but all around Jackson County.

"We just came in this morning, going to work today and tomorrow,” said Tim Hayes. Hayes and a handful of others drove down from Salem, Illinois, bringing with them equipment to help homeowners. Friday, it was cleaning away a tree that fell on top of a mobile home in Jackson County, but Hayes said they can help with whatever the tornado victim needs.

"Pick it up, move it wherever they want it, load it up or pile it to be burned, or whatever's needed," Hayes said.

"It was. It was a disaster to say the least," Slone said. In the days since, Slone said it’s helped bring the community together.

The group has created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for tornado victims in the area.

If you want to volunteer, the help is needed. Simply show up at at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, at Elkville First Baptist Church.

The church said they’re also in need of supplies, mainly plastic tubs and food donations for meals. Those can be dropped off at the First Baptist Church in Elkville or at the town hall in Vergennes.

Elkville First Baptist Church said it will offer breakfast and lunch for volunteers and storm victims. The Christian Church in Elkville will serve dinner.