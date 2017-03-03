Kentucky fugitive arrested without incident in North Dakota

A fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in North Dakota.



Authorities say 52-year-old Barry Maiden was apprehended Friday in Jamestown. KQDJ reports that Maiden is wanted for terroristic threats toward law enforcement. He also faces a weapons and explosives charge.



Jamestown Police Lt. Justin Blinsky says officers were called to assist U.S. marshals in the arrest at a Jamestown residence. Maiden was taken into custody without incident.



Maiden is currently being held in a Jamestown jail until he can be extradited to Kentucky to face charges.