NWS: Tornado that started in Perryville rated EF4 - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

NWS: Tornado that started in Perryville rated EF4

Posted: Updated:
By Staff report

The tornado that carved a path from Perryville, Missouri, to Christopher, Illinois, is rated an EF4 tornado, according to the National Weather Service. 

Here is the information the NWS has released about the tornadoes that touched down in our area on Tuesday and Wednesday: 

Perryville, Missouri, to Christopher, Illinois (Perry, Jackson, and Franklin counties)
Rating: EF4 
Path length: 50.4 miles 
Max winds: 180 mph

Carmi, Illinois, to Oakland City, Indiana (White, Posey and Gibson counties)
Rating: EF3
Path length: 44.6 miles
Max winds: 152 mph

Southwest of Carbondale (Jackson County)
Rating: EF0
Path length: 4.1 miles
Max winds: 75 mph

Southeast Carterville to north Marion (Williamson County)
Rating: EF1
Path Length: 7.5 miles
Max Winds: 95 mph

Northeast of Linton, Kentucky, to southwest Caledonia, Kentucky (Trigg County)
Rating: EF1
Path Length: 8 miles
Max Winds: 105 mph

Cuba, Kentucky (Graves County)
Rating: EF2
Path length: 1.5 miles
Max winds: 120 mph

Calloway County, Kentucky, and Mississippi County, Missouri, are on the list for weekend assessment.

Powered by Frankly