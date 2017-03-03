NWS: Tornado that started in Perryville rated EF4

The tornado that carved a path from Perryville, Missouri, to Christopher, Illinois, is rated an EF4 tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

Here is the information the NWS has released about the tornadoes that touched down in our area on Tuesday and Wednesday:

Perryville, Missouri, to Christopher, Illinois (Perry, Jackson, and Franklin counties)

Rating: EF4

Path length: 50.4 miles

Max winds: 180 mph

Carmi, Illinois, to Oakland City, Indiana (White, Posey and Gibson counties)

Rating: EF3

Path length: 44.6 miles

Max winds: 152 mph

Southwest of Carbondale (Jackson County)

Rating: EF0

Path length: 4.1 miles

Max winds: 75 mph

Southeast Carterville to north Marion (Williamson County)

Rating: EF1

Path Length: 7.5 miles

Max Winds: 95 mph

Northeast of Linton, Kentucky, to southwest Caledonia, Kentucky (Trigg County)

Rating: EF1

Path Length: 8 miles

Max Winds: 105 mph

Cuba, Kentucky (Graves County)

Rating: EF2

Path length: 1.5 miles

Max winds: 120 mph

Calloway County, Kentucky, and Mississippi County, Missouri, are on the list for weekend assessment.