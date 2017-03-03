NWS: Tornado that started in Perryville rated EF4

The tornado that carved a path from Perryville, Missouri, to Christopher, Illinois, is rated an EF4 tornado, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the information the NWS has released about the tornadoes that touched down in our area on Tuesday and Wednesday:
Perryville, Missouri, to Christopher, Illinois (Perry, Jackson, and Franklin counties)
Rating: EF4
Path length: 50.4 miles
Max winds: 180 mph
Carmi, Illinois, to Oakland City, Indiana (White, Posey and Gibson counties)
Rating: EF3
Path length: 44.6 miles
Max winds: 152 mph
Southwest of Carbondale (Jackson County)
Rating: EF0
Path length: 4.1 miles
Max winds: 75 mph
Southeast Carterville to north Marion (Williamson County)
Rating: EF1
Path Length: 7.5 miles
Max Winds: 95 mph
Northeast of Linton, Kentucky, to southwest Caledonia, Kentucky (Trigg County)
Rating: EF1
Path Length: 8 miles
Max Winds: 105 mph
Cuba, Kentucky (Graves County)
Rating: EF2
Path length: 1.5 miles
Max winds: 120 mph
Calloway County, Kentucky, and Mississippi County, Missouri, are on the list for weekend assessment.
