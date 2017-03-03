Bill would require screening before malpractice cases can be heard in court

A local personal injury attorney says he believes our rights are being infringed upon. He’s referring to a Senate Bill 4, which passed the Kentucky House of Representatives on Friday.

It would give a panel of medical experts the power to hear medical malpractice cases before they go to court. The panel, made up of three experts and chaired by an attorney, would be formed in nine months prior to a trial date.

The plaintiff would choose one member. The defendant would choose another. Then, those two would select the third member of their team.

If the panel finds a case frivolous, it can still go to trial, but the panel’s opinion could be used as evidence against a plaintiff in court.

Democratic State Rep. Will Coursey voiced his dislike for the bill on the House floor “I'm surprised. I must be living on an island," Coursey says."I'm surprised that your constituency would support such a measure that takes away their rights and hands it over the fat cat insurance executives who are lining their pockets on working Kentuckians backs.”

Republican State Sen. Ralph Alvarado sponsors the legislation. Alvarado is a physician, and he says malpractice insurance is too expensive. He says he believes this tort reform would lower the cost of the insurance.

Nicholas Jones is a lawyer with Daryl T. Dixon Law in Paducah specializing in personal injury cases. He doesn’t think frivolous lawsuits are a problem. “Honestly in my profession, if I file a large number of frivolous lawsuits, I'll go out of business because of the expense of it,” he says.

Jones believes if this were law, it could set up a case to fail if the appointed panel doesn’t agree that one of his clients deserve compensation. Jones argues that it is a constitutional right to be heard by a jury of peers, not be screened by a panel.

Alvarado says he thinks cheaper insurance rates could affect patients directly. “The people who suffer are people who lie in those nursing home's beds where they can't hire as many staff or they can’t pay to upkeep the facilities the way they'd like to, because the money is being spent to pay high malpractice insurance and fend of lawsuits,” he says in a phone interview.

Mark Edwards has been practicing law since the 80s. He saw this tort reform coming. “Now that they’ve got a Republican governor, a Republican house, and a Republican senate, I figured it was coming,” he says.

He doesn’t expect a big change because of the bill. He’s more concerned with the future. “Once you start chipping away at our constitutional rights, which is what this is, then other things are going to come,” Edwards says.

Payouts for malpractice suits in Kentucky dropped by $20 million from 2005 to 2015. But, Alvarado says oftentimes, long-term care facilities will settle out of court to save time and money.