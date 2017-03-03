Driver charged in death of former Judge Executive Van Newberry

The London Ambulance Service says more than 20 people have been injured in the vehicle and knife attack in the London Bridge area.More
The London Ambulance Service says more than 20 people have been injured in the vehicle and knife attack in the London Bridge area.More
Graves County deputies arrested a man on rape and assault charges.More
Graves County deputies arrested a man on rape and assault charges.More
Preliminary autopsy results confirm a woman who state troopers found dead in her home in Eddyville Tuesday night died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Kentucky State Police.More
Preliminary autopsy results confirm a woman who state troopers found dead in her home in Eddyville Tuesday night died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Kentucky State Police.More
Wendi Wright is accused of following and attacking U.S. Rep. David Kustoff on May 8 after an event at UT Martin.More
Wendi Wright is accused of following and attacking U.S. Rep. David Kustoff on May 8 after an event at UT Martin.More
A third man admitted his role in the death of Gary Johnson.More
A third man admitted his role in the death of Gary Johnson.More