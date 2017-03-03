Driver charged in death of former Judge Executive Van Newberry

A grand jury has indicted a man on a charge of second degree manslaughter in the death of former McCracken County Judge Executive Van Newberry. Newberry died on Oct. 13 after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle on Old Cairo Road.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the grand jury issued an indictment Friday against the driver, 68-year-old Willie G. Holsapple of Paducah, charging second degree manslaughter and unsworn falsification to authorities. Deputies say the latter charge stems from Holsapple allegedly giving the Kentucky Driver’s License Medical Review Board false information.

Deputies say doctors and medical records that investigators reviewed showed that Holsapple has vision problems severe enough that he was advised against driving.

The sheriff's department says it also uncovered records of a "significant number of car crashes" Holsapple was involved in, and that several of those happened after doctors gave him notice that it wasn't safe for him to drive.

Deputies say there was no evidence at the scene of the crash to indicate Newberry veered into the path of Holsapple's car. They say the point of impact was the fog line of the road.

Holsapple turned himself in at the McCracken County Sheriff's Department around 5 p.m. on Friday and was later jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail.