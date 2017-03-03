Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Organization helping storm victims in Ava

The past couple of days have not been easy for Tom Naas and his family. He and his wife lost their mobile home during the tornado Tuesday night, and they have been picking up the pieces ever since.

"We feel very grateful. You know, we lost a lot of stuff, and it's going to be an awful lot of work to get it back to where it was" said Naas.

When a major disaster happens, you can usually count on the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Organization to be there. So when the tornado hit, they didn't think twice about sending volunteers to the most affected areas in Southern Illinois.

"We are very blessed and very fortunate to get to come down and lend a hand to some of these people that are suffering from the ravages of the storm" said Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Organization member Mike Moonie.

Naas said that before the tornado touched down, he and his wife ran next door to his son's home before their trailer was blown away.

"We heard it coming over. Our ears all popped. Everything shook and rumbled. We thought for a few seconds that this is it, we are done for," said Naas.

The Naas family still has a lot to do before they can start rebuilding, but the Southern Baptist Disaster relief left them with something they hope will bring them peace.

"They helped us, not just physically. They renewed our faith in mankind" said Naas.

Naas and his wife have temporarily moved in with their kids until they are able to start rebuilding.