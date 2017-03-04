UT-Martin moves to title game with 73-67 win over Murray St

Matthew Butler scored 17 points, Kedar Edwards added 16 and Tennessee-Martin beat Murray State 73-67 in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Friday night.



Tennessee-Martin (21-11) plays Jacksonville State in the championship game on Saturday for the conference's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks upset top-seeded Belmont in the other semi, 65-59 on Friday.



Bryce Jones' 3-pointer pulled Murray State to 68-66 with 42 seconds to go, but the Skyhawks shot 5 for 8 from the foul line while the Racers missed their last two shots.



Murray State led 36-34 at halftime, and with the score tied at 38, Matthew Butler made one of two fouls shots and followed with a jumper and Tennessee Martin led from then on.



The Skyhawks later put together a 10-2 run and led 63-53 on Fatodd Lewis' jumper with 5:51 to go.



Terrell Miller Jr. led Murray State (16-17) with 17 points, and Jones finished with 15.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.