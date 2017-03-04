New Tennessee athletic director Currie gets five-year deal

New Tennessee athletic director John Currie has a five-year contract worth at least $900,000 annually with opportunities for raises and additional bonuses.



Currie, who has been Kansas State's athletic director since 2009, begins his new job April 1.



His contract includes $300,000 in base compensation plus $600,000 in supplemental pay. He gets a $75,000 signing bonus plus $35,000 in moving expenses.



Starting July 1, 2018, Currie will have $25,000 added to his base pay each year.



If Currie remains Tennessee's athletic director when his contract expires, he gets a $1.5 million retention bonus. Currie also gets $5,000 per month for temporary housing, a payment expiring June 30, 2018 or upon sale of his Kansas home.



Tennessee agreed to pay any buyout Currie might owe to Kansas State, up to $175,000.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.