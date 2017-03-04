3/3 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, March 3rd.
GIRLS:
KHSAA
1st Region Semifinals
McCracken County 21, Marshall County 37
Murray 57, Graves County 41
2nd Region Semifinals
Webster County 49, Christian County 48
Hopkinsville 53, Henderson County 66
BOYS:
IHSA
Class 3A Carterville Regional Championship
Carbondale 50, Benton 53
Class 3A Centralia Regional Championship
Centralia 47, Murphysboro 27
