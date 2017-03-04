3/3 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, March 3rd.

GIRLS :

KHSAA

1st Region Semifinals

McCracken County 21, Marshall County 37

Murray 57, Graves County 41

2nd Region Semifinals

Webster County 49, Christian County 48

Hopkinsville 53, Henderson County 66

BOYS:

IHSA

Class 3A Carterville Regional Championship

Carbondale 50, Benton 53

Class 3A Centralia Regional Championship

Centralia 47, Murphysboro 27

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.