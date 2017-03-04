Carroll sponsors "The Leeper Act," looks to nuclear possibilities

Thousands of jobs could be coming to Kentucky in the nuclear industry-although it may be decades from actually happening. The first steps, though, are in place now.

State Senator Danny Carroll of Paducah is sponsoring a bill to lift a moratorium on building nuclear power plants in the state. That ban has been in place since the 80's, and others like former state senator Bob Leeper have tried to get it lifted. In fact, Carroll calls his bill "The Leeper Act."

"The main opposition over the years has been from primarily from folks within the coal industry," Carroll says. "There were some fears there of some competition with coal and that's really not the way we're looking at this, not the way we're approaching it at all. If anything, it supplements coal."

This time, it looks like the bill will pass with Republicans in control of the House and Senate and Democrats like Gerald Watkins supporting it. He says it's important "to be able to keep our young people here and to keep those well-educated, highly-skilled people here. It impacts everything from housing to purchase of automobiles and groceries and schools, the tax base, you name it."

Leeper, now McCracken County Judge Executive, says if the moratorium had been lifted years ago, Paducah may have landed a nuclear plant to help offset the shutdown of the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion plant. "The important thing for us to be on those board room maps, those opportunities out there to be the next state that allows this technology to move forward," he says. "We have to have that opportunity."

Sandra Wilson, president of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, says chambers across the state are in "full court press" to help get the legislation passed. "More than 30 states already have lifted a nuclear moratorium and they have nuclear plants in their states so we can't compete with that," she says. "Anything that we can do to make our state more business friendly where if a nuclear energy facility could come here with great jobs-high-paying jobs-we have the workforce here."

Carroll says technology is in the works that would benefit from the current Paducah Gaseous Diffusion plant. "The tails of the depleted uranium, all of those hundreds, thousands of barrels that are there? That is the fuel for this technology," says Carroll. He then cautions that the technology is still in the development stages and could be years coming, but lifting the current moratorium at least makes it a possibility for this area.

Wilson and Carroll urge everyone to contact Kentucky's Speaker of the House, Jeff Hoover, and telling him you support Senate Bill 11, The Leeper Act. You can do this by sending an email to Jeff.Hoover@lrc.ky.gov or calling Hoover at 1-800-372-7181. "We're going to focus on the Speaker," Carroll says. "If the Speaker hears about it, everybody hears about it."