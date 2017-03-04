Tornado destroys popular ballpark, owner not rebuilding

Many of you are still cleaning up after storms rocked the Local 6 area earlier this week. Volunteers swarmed tornado ravaged towns today, helping clean-up where they could. Families tell us they're still in shock at the damages, including the destruction of one community landmark.

Dennis Bastien built PowerAde Park 15 years ago in Elkville, Illinois. He says he never imagined it would get destroyed by a tornado.

"It's just been a little overwhelming," says Dennis. "It's meant a whole lot to a whole lot of people."

Dennis' wife, Lisa Bastien, says thousands of kids spent their summers at the ballpark; hundreds of teams played in the fields; and her oldest daughter's first job was at the concession stand.

"It's hard because people have lost homes," says Lisa. "I try to keep that in perspective because this is not our home. To Dennis, a big part of his heart is here."

"It's heartbreaking," says Dennis. "I must admit it is heartbreaking and I don't know if it's really sunk in yet."

Dennis says he's not going to rebuild because there isn't enough time or money. Once they get the area cleaned up, he says he's selling the land to a local farmer.

"It started out as a rolling farmland and it's what it's going to go back to," says Dennis. "So, it's kind of an evolution."

Dennis says he does plan on fixing the grandstand, but not enough to host any games there. He says he's hoping to salvage pieces of the ballpark, donating what he can to local teams.