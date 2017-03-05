No. 8 Louisville overcomes No. 19 Notre Dame 71-64

Donovan Mitchell scored 20 points, including four free throws in the final 22 seconds, and Deng Adel made a big 3-pointer to help No. 8 Louisville hold off No. 19 Notre Dame 71-64 on Saturday in the regular season finale for both teams.



Quentin Snider added 17 points, including four second-half 3-pointers that gave the Cardinals the edge in a back-and-forth game with the Fighting Irish, who trailed 64-62 with 50 seconds remaining. Adel followed with the pivotal 3 13 seconds later before Mitchell sealed Louisville's hard-earned victory at the foul line.



Mangok Mathiang came off the bench to score a career-best 18 points with 11 rebounds in his home finale as Louisville (24-7, 12-6 ACC) avoided its first losing streak this season.



Bonzie Colson had 20 points and V.J. Beachem added 17 with eight rebounds for Notre Dame (23-8, 12-6), which had won six straight and looked to clinch second place in the ACC.

