No. 9 Kentucky wins SEC regular-season title

De'Aaron Fox scored 19 points and No. 9 Kentucky overcame an early 15-point deficit to defeat Texas A&M 71-63 on Saturday and claim the Southeastern Conference regular-season title outright.



Kentucky won its fifth regular-season SEC championship in eight seasons under coach John Calipari.



The Aggies (16-14, 8-10) leaped to a 19-4 lead 8 minutes into the game, as the Wildcats (26-5, 16-2) missed nine of their first 10 shots. A&M's big lead early only seemed to ignite the Wildcats, as Kentucky closed the first half with a 28-9 run.



Admon Gilder led the Aggies with 22 points and Robert Williams added 20.

