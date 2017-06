Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, March 4th.

GIRLS :

KHSAA

1st Region Championship

Murray 51, Marshall County 32

2nd Region Championship

Webster County 49, Henderson County 54

TSSAA

1A Sectionals

Dresden 39, Middleton 38

2A Sectionals

Westview 38, Haywood 37

