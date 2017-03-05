Driver injured in single truck roll-over

McCracken County deputies say there weren't any major injuries when a truck ran off the road.

Sunday, March 5th at approximately 1:34 PM, deputies responded to a roll-over accident involving a 2015 Chevrolet pick-up.

Deputies say 42-year-old Larry Buchanan of Paducah, Kentucky was traveling north on Fisher Road in the area of Lightfoot Road.

The truck traveled off the road on the left, striking a rock and overturning, coming to rest in a drainage ditch.

Buchanan was transported to Lourdes ER by Mercy Regional EMS for non-incapacitating injuries.

Fisher Road was closed for approximately 30 minutes.