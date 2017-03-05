Driver injured in single truck roll-over

We now know the name of the man killed in a car crash in Cadiz, Kentucky, on Saturday.More
We now know the name of the man killed in a car crash in Cadiz, Kentucky, on Saturday.More
UPDATE: The Livingston County end of the U.S. 62 Tennessee River bridge is back open Monday night after a tractor-trailer crash.More
UPDATE: The Livingston County end of the U.S. 62 Tennessee River bridge is back open Monday night after a tractor-trailer crash.More
One person was transported to the hospital after a car flipped and crashed into a utility pole.More
One person was transported to the hospital after a car flipped and crashed into a utility pole.More
A woman was injured when she drove her car into the path of an Amtrak train in Jackson County, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon, according to the local sheriff's office.More
A woman was injured when she drove her car into the path of an Amtrak train in Jackson County, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon, according to the local sheriff's office.More