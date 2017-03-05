Missing Paducah children found safe

UPDATE 2: Captain Patrol Joe Hayes with the Paducah Police Department says both boys have been found are in good health. Captain Hayes wants to thank everyone that helped in the search.

UPDATE 1: Roman Jones, the boy in the picture on the left has returned home safely.

Cameron Cutrer has not returned.

Officers are still investigating.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two children have been missing since this morning, and their families still haven't heard from them.

The last time 10-year-old Roman M. Jones and 13-year-old Cameron Cutrer in with their families Sunday March 5, 2017 at 10:30 AM.

Jones was last seen wearing a camo lime green and black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants, and gray shoes. He's described as white, 4'10'', 93 pounds with blonde hair cut above the ear and brown eyes.

Cutrer was last seen wearing a purple Nike hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants, gray shoes. He's described as white, 4'10'' and 83 pounds with brown hair cut above the ear and brown eyes.

Both were last seen around South 11th Street in Paducah, KY.