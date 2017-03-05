Deputies searching for West Mart gas station robbery suspect

Graves County Sheriff deputies are looking for a man who pulled a gun on a store clerk and demanded money before running away.

Deputies responded on Sunday, March 5th around 6:43 to the West Mart gas station at 2528 State Route 58 East.

Video surveillance shows the man was wearing a hooded sweatshirt tied around his face, then went to the bathroom.

The store clerk said they did not suspect anything out of the ordinary due to the cold weather.

The man then came out of the bathroom, pulled a gun, and demanded money from the register before running away.

If you have any information, contact the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501.