Local family's growing concerns for missing teen mom

A local family is left wondering if a teen mom is still alive.

Lexie Gillespie went missing on January 10. A missing person report says the 17-year-old was last spotted in Benton, Kentucky with a 30-year-old man, who was later arrested in Lyon County on separate charges.

Heather Gillespie says her daughter, Lexie, told her she was going to a job interview but she never came back home.

"To see her not back yet is showing me she's in a weakened state, a very weakened state," says Heather.

Diagnosed with manic depression and PTSD, Heather says Lexie doesn't have her medication. On top of that, Heather says Lexie is suffering from postpartum depression after having twins just four months ago. One of the babies was born with a life-threatening illness.

"They look a lot like their mama," says Heather. "Especially little girl here. Since she's been gone, they're twice their size and I don't want her to miss out on anymore."

The entire family says they want Lexie home.

"We love her a lot and we miss her, her smile, her laughter and that her babies miss her," says Lexie's grandmother, Linda Mullinix.

Lexie's grandfather, Stanley Mullinix, got emotional when I asked him if he thinks someone is hurting his granddaughter.

"I brought that up and I hate to think about it," says Stanley.

Heather says all she wants is to hug her daughter again.

"She has a family that loves her and will support her and her mama wants her baby back," says Heather.

The Princeton Police Department says it got a tip that Lexie was in Tennessee. Investigators say they tried locating her, but didn't have any luck.

If you have any information on Lexie's whereabouts, call Princeton Police at 270-365-2041.