Six things to know - 3/6/17

Here are six things to know for today.



President Donald Trump plans to sign a revised version of his executive order on immigration. White House representatives tell NBC News the president will sign his revised immigration executive order today after his original order was halted.



President Trump claims his phones were tapped during the election cycle. Trump says former President Obama ordered the wire tapping There are now reports the FBI is asking the Department of Justice to say the claims are false.



Attorney General Jeff Sessions will answer questions about his contacts with Russia today. He will respond to the Senate Judiciary Committee in writing about his pre-election meetings with the Russian Ambassador and why he didn't mention those meetings during his confirmation hearing.



You should expect delays today in Cape Girardeau, Missouri along Bloomfield Road. Concrete work on the road will begin at 8:00 a.m. It will impact both the east and westbound lanes. The work is expected to take up to three hours to complete.



The first official briefing from the state department under the Trump administration will happen later today. Former Fox News anchor Heather Nauert will serve as the representative for the state department. Nauert is the second Fox News journalist to be hired to serve the trump administration.



Fort Campbell says it's expecting three members of Congress to visit the post this week to learn about military readiness and budget effects. A news release from the post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border said Republican U.S. Reps. Mac Thornberry of Texas and Marsha Blackburn and Diane Black of Tennessee will visit on Tuesday. Thornberry is chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and Black heads the House Budget Committee.