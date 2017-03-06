Early Spring Brings Out Pesky Insects

BOWLING GREEN, KY - While spring doesn’t officially arrive until March 20th, if you’ve stepped outside lately, you know, signs of spring are in the air.

“I’ve hardly gotten out of a t-shirt all winter, I’ve had a coat on maybe three or four times,” says Lisa Cummings.

From blooming flowers to mosquitoes, has spring arrived early?

“We do have an early spring it is estimated to be about two to three weeks early,” says Delaney Rockrohr, a naturalist at Lost River Cave.

Does that mean we are going to have deal with more of those pesky insects this summer?

“If these insects are coming out, chances are they’re predators are, which means they will be eating them, just as fast as these insects can wake up,” said Rockrohr.

Rockrohr says, you and family will start seeing ticks, next.

“They’ll be coming out a lot earlier than we normally see them,” says Rockrohr.

Cummings is already prepared for the ticks and the fleas.

“I’ve already put flea medicine on my animals,” said Cummings.

And that means you might want to do the same. Spray on repellents that contain DEET or PMD offer the best protection against mosquitoes.