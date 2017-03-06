Third contractor pleads guilty in connection to Fulton County kickback case

A third contractor has pleaded guilty to defrauding Fulton County citizens through kickbacks.



On Monday, Danny Larcom, pleaded guilty to all three fraud and conspiracy charges against him.



Larcom is one of four contractors charged in the Fulton County kickback case involving former jailer Ricky Parnell.



Parnell is accused of creating a kickback program in connection to the Fulton County Jail expansion project.



According to investigators, the contractors would overcharge the Fulton County Fiscal Court for their work on the expansion project, and pay Parnell in cash and other items.



For pleading guilty, Larcom faces up to 60 years in prison, a $750,000 fine, and supervised release of up to three years.



Larcom has also agreed to pay the Fulton County Fiscal Court $20,000-$35,000 in restitution depending on what's deciding in sentencing. He will be back in court on June 15.



Another contractor, Jimmy Boyd, was part of a telephonic hearing Monday. The attorneys in the case agreed to a diversion, but we do not know the terms of that diversion.



Two other contractors have already pleaded guilty in connection to the case.



Parnell is set to plead guilty to federal fraud and conspiracy charges in April.