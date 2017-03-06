Third contractor pleads guilty in connection to Fulton County kickback case

Your valuables aren't safe even if they're just outside your home. Paducah police are investigating a car break in, in a neighborhood where surveillance video captured a man looking into parked cars.More
A former Kentucky judge now faces more human trafficking charges.More
Three adults and one teen have been arrested regarding a string of thefts from vehicles in West Paducah, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.More
A woman has been arrested and faces murder and arson charges in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, police announced Tuesday. The charges come after a local man succumbed to injuries from a fire at his home.More
On Tuesday around 11:48 a.m., the Murphysboro Police Department received a call that a home had been broken into at 2204 Alexander Avenue while it was occupied by a resident.More
