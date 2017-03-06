Texting service to help keep Kentuckians ahead of scammers

Kentucky residents can get updates on scams in the state by signing up for a texting service.



Attorney General Andy Beshear says Kentuckians can sign up for Scam Alerts to receive an email or text alert about the latest scams.



"Receiving Scam Alerts is the single best way to avoid being scammed," said Beshear. "I encourage everyone to sign up, especially seniors and those who care for our seniors.”



You can get texts sent straight to your phone by texting the words KYOAG Scam to GOV311 (468311). You can sign up to get email alerts by clicking here.