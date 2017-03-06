Christopher Dickson sentenced to 25 years

Verna and David Reason say they are glad this process is coming to an end.

Christopher Dickson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of Raymond Burnett.

Christopher Dickson was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday for the murder of 70-year-old Raymond Burnett that happened in 2014. Dickson pleaded guilty to murder with mental illness.

Verna Reason spoke to her brother's killer in front of a full courtroom on Monday.

"So what kind of remorse do you feel?" she asked him, looking him in the eyes. He mumbled something indistinct and shook his head.

Then David Reason, Burnett's brother-in-law, took the stand.

"You took away my best buddy and my go-to guy," said David. "I hope Saint Peter shuts them gates on you, boy."

It's been more than two years since the 70-year-old was stabbed to death. Verna and David said they are glad this is finally over, but it's not justice for her brother's life.

"I do feel relieved, and I know my brother is looking down from heaven," said Verna. "I'm proud that he's going away for 25 years. In 25 years I'll be dead, and my brother won't have to suffer no more."

Dickson's grandfather was in court Monday. He left the courthouse before we could get a comment from him.