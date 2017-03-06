Paducah's Martha's Vineyard changing location

Local nonprofit food pantry Martha's Vineyard is moving from Pines Road back to its previous location on North 12th Street, and owner Martha Bell says the charitable organization needs your help with renovations.

Martha's Vineyard moved out of the North 12th Street location nearly three years ago. Bell says the Martha's Vineyard has used that building — which she owns — as a warehouse during those years.

Bell says the cost of electricity and gas became too expensive at the Pines Road facility. She says the air conditioning went out last year, and there were heating issues this winter.

Martha's Vineyard is looking for help with electrical, refrigeration and painting at the 12th Street building.

Bells says meals were served out of the 12th Street building last week, and they expect to serve 70 meals this week.

If you are interested in helping Martha's Vineyard with those renovations, call 270-575-0021