Defense attorneys argue self-defense in deadly Princeton shooting

Attorneys representing the man accused of fatally shooting a Caldwell County High School student in Princeton last month say their client shot in self-defense.

Deshaun Palmer's attorneys say he shot 15-year-old De'Aryn Hamilton in self-defense. Palmer is charged with murder and of possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.

Hamilton's parents sat in the courtroom on Monday as a detective explained how Palmer became the suspect in their son's death.

"At the emergency room, I actually spoke to a couple of people who identified Deshaun Palmer," said Princeton Police Detective Trent Fox.

During the hearing, Fox said he matched Palmer's car to the description of an Oldsmobile people reported seeing in the Princeton neighborhood where the shooting happened. That's when police headed to Palmer's hometown, Madisonville, and talked to his grandparents.

"I actually asked the grandmother to call Deshaun Palmer. She did. I spoke to him briefly, and he said he was going to turn himself in to a lawyer the next day," Fox said.

Fox says he got a search warrant for Palmer's phone number and a GPS tracker revealed Palmer was in Princeton during the frame of time that the shooting happened.

"And matched it with De'Aryn Hamilton's phone, and found out they had been in contact moments before," Fox said.

During Fox's testimony, we learned Palmer's defense attorney's argument.

On the stand, Fox said Hamilton and a teenager planned to rob Palmer when the shooting happened. That teenager is charged with robbery in connection to the shooting.

"You say that the robbery's going to occur, that the juvenile and victim were going to rob Mr. Palmer?" Fox's defense attorney James Greene asked Fox.

"I believe so, yes," Fox replied.

It's another detail in a case that's slowly unfolding.

Local 6 tried to talk with De'Aryn Hamilton's parents and grandmother, but they did not want to speak on camera.

The case now goes before a grand jury, which will decide if the case goes to trial. The teenager arrested for robbery was also set to appear in court on Monday. Police have not released his name because of his age.