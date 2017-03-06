3rd contractor pleading guilty to fraud in Fulton County agrees to pay thousands in restitution

Danny Larcom pleaded guilty to three federal charges out of Fulton County on Monday. He's the third contractor of four to plead guilty in what investigators call a kickback scheme using your tax dollars.

Former jailer Ricky Parnell is the fifth person named in the scheme. Parnell faces 11 charges.

As part of the plea agreement, Larcom agreed to pay the Fulton County Fiscal Court $20,000 to $35,000 in restitution. He faces up to 60 years in prison and a $750,000 fine.

As part of Larcom’s plea, he had to admit to what he did. The judge described a scheme between Parnell and Larcom that went on for several years. Investigators say Parnell would have Larcom install an HVAC unit or generator at his home, a friend's home, or in the jail in exchange for future work contracts.

Parnell awarded Larcom hundreds of thousand dollars in contracts, including the Fulton County Jail expansion project. In exchange, Parnell wanted money back. The two would meet and investigators say three times Larcom handed a coffee cup full of $100 bills to Parnell, totaling $20,000.

Larcom will be back in court at 12 p.m. on June 15. Parnell is scheduled to plead guilty next month.

Jimmy Boyd, another contractor is the fifth and final person accused in the Fulton County kickback scheme. A judge heard a status hearing in that case over the phone on Monday. The attorneys involved in Boyd’s case agreed on a diversion, but we do not yet know the details in that diversion.