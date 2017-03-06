Missing mother found in Lyon County

A teenage mother who went missing in January has been found, according to Major Chris King with the Princeton Police Department.

King says Lexie Gillespie was found on Monday in Lyon County. Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 found the 17 year old at a home along Kentucky 818. On Sunday, Local 6's Brianna Clark told us about Gillespie's family's growing worry about the missing mother.

State troopers say they found her at the home around 12:50 p.m. Monday, and returned her to safety.

The Kentucky State Police says when troopers found Gillespie at the home, they also arrested two adults and cited a third.

Troopers arrested 30-year-old Jacob D. Lawrence on charges of for violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, resisting arrest, and third degree unlawful transaction with a minor. Lawrence was also served with four active arrest warrants. Lawrence was jailed in the Caldwell County Jail.

A woman at the home, 54-year-old Kelly J. Wilson, was arrested on two counts of third degree assault of a police officer, second degree hindering prosecution or apprehension 2nd Degree, third degree unlawful transaction with a minor 3rd degree, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana. Wilson was lodged in the Caldwell County Jail.

The man who was cited was 62-year-old Scott D. Wilson. He was cited for third degree unlawful transaction with a minor.