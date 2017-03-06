I-24 lane restriction planned in McCracken County

Drivers heading westbound on Interstate 24 near the 10.5 mile marker in McCracken County will encounter one-lane traffic on March 13 through 14 for pothole repair, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC spokesman Keith Todd says the lane restriction will be in place from 7 p.m. on March 13 to 3 p.m. on March 14. Workers will patch potholes and trailing roadway at the bridge over Island Creek.

Todd says drivers should expect delays during the project, and he advises that you avoid driving through that construction zone if you can.