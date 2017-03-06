Relief teams called back for southern Illinois tornado cleanup

It’s been nearly a week since a devastating tornado swept through parts of southern Illinois. Disaster relief crews are back out helping victims clean up, despite the rainy weather Monday.

Disaster relief crews had left, but they were called back after community cleanup workers found the damage surrounding an Elkville family’s home.

Cutting down trees and clearing them away, disaster relief teams in Elkville were busy Monday clearing storm debris from Brant Lane. The weather is making the work tricky for Jim Pearson and his crew from Harrisburg First Baptist.

"Makes it a little tough, it's rained all day. Hopefully it'll let up. (It) makes it a little slick and a little harder to do everything," Pearson said. Tree after tree downed by the storm needed to be moved before crews could even get in.

"We've been a lot of places with a lot of damage all over, but this is? It's pretty extensive," Pearson said. He and his crews thought they were done after the weekend. But Pastor Scott Slone with Elkville First Baptist Church said when they saw the damage surrounding Jeletta Brant’s home Saturday, he knew they needed to get the relief crews back out.

"We came out, we saw the massive devastation here, and it looked like the tornado had come right through," Slone said.

Jeletta Brant said she, her five-year-old son and her 84-year-old mom were inside the utility room in her mobile home when the tornado hit. She said the home was nearly untouched by the storm, but almost every cottonwood tree in her yard was destroyed by the tornado. Brant said something saved them that night.

"They were protected by the hand of God, because the trees were downed all around them, but the mobile home wasn't hit," Slone said.

Pearson said it’s always a great feeling knowing you can help someone make it through a disaster like the tornado, but it’s a lot more personal when it’s someone just a few miles away.

"We've been all over the country, but when you're in your own backyard, it's really satisfying," Pearson said.

The disaster relief groups helping out in Elkville Monday are from Salem, Illinois and from Harrisburg, Illinois.

As the cleanup continues around the county, Slone said they’re working with about 25 people who are displaced by the storm. But even the ones able to stay in their home are now in need of supplies.

"We are in need of cleaning supplies. We've got a lot of calls coming in now for brooms and shovels and some different things like that, as people are really starting to get the cleaning process going," Slone said.

If you want to help the tornado victims in Jackson County, you can drop off cleaning supplies and other items at Elkville First Baptist Church or at the town hall in Vergennes, Illinois. You can donate online at the GoFundMe page created for victims by clicking here.

For more information on how you can help, contact Pastor Scott Slone at Elkville First Baptist Church at 618-568-1223.