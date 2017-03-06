73-year-old charged with $12K theft extradited to Kentucky

A 73-year-old Illinois man accused of stealing about $12,000 in McCracken County has been extradited to Kentucky, according to state police.

Troopers say Alfred Cross of Effingham, Illinois, was taken into custody in Macon County, Illinois, after Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner issued warrants for his arrest.

The Kentucky State Police began investigating the theft in August. A grand jury handed down an indictment for Cross in October.

Troopers say KSP indicted Cross on March 3. Cross is charged with theft by deception over $10,000, and he was jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail.