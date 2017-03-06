Rauner goes to court over comptroller paycheck handling

Students are home for the summer, but schools in Illinois still need to be paid in part for the school year that just ended. Districts are waiting on more than $16 million in unpaid categorical funds from the state.More
Illinois lawmakers have approved a plan that would raise phone fees for 911 services and allow AT&T to disconnect traditional landlines.More
After Illinois lawmakers were once again unable to pass a budget, Marion Mayor Bob Butler says that, as a citizen of Illinois and a mayor of a city, he is disappointed in their actions.More
School districts in Illinois are worried after Illinois lawmakers adjourned the spring session Wednesday without passing a budget. School and community leaders worry kids will be hurt by Springfield’s continued budget stalemate.More
State lawmakers have approved a plan to increase Illinois' minimum wage to $15 over five years.More
Eric Trump took special aim at the Democratic Party, which he says is “imploding.”More
Trump's tweets that his choice - lawyer Christopher Wray - is "a man of impeccable credentials."More
It has been reported Trump asked two of the witnesses to publicly state there was no evidence that his campaign colluded with Russia during the election.More
A person familiar with the situation says former FBI Director James Comey asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to keep him from being alone with President Donald Trump.More
Kentucky's governor says a special session of the state legislature will happen after Aug. 15.More
