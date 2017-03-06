Kentucky bill would shield landlords from liability in dog-bite cases

Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill aimed at protecting landlords from liability if their tenants' dogs attack other people.



The Senate sent the measure to Gov. Matt Bevin on a 32-5 vote Monday evening. The measure cleared the House by a wide margin last month.



The bill's supporters say it stems from a 2012 Kentucky Supreme Court decision that expanded the definition of a "dog owner" to include landlords in dog attack cases. As a result, landlords can be held liable if a tenant's dog attacks someone on the landlord's property.



The bill's lead sponsor is Republican Rep. Stan Lee of Lexington.



Similar proposals died in recent legislative sessions.

