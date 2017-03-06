Troubled driving history of Willie Holsapple, charged in Van Newberry's death

Willie Holsapple no longer has a driver’s license. Friday, after a grand jury handed down two indictments against him, his license was revoked.

Holsapple faces a second degree manslaughter charge in the death of former McCracken County Judge Executive Van Newberry.

The former judge executive died in October after he was hit by a car while he was riding a bike. Holsapple’s second charge alleges he gave a false written statement to the Kentucky Driver’s License Medical Review Board involving his vision.

Investigators say Holsapple was aware his vision was deemed severe, and that he shouldn’t drive.

Friday, he paid $26,000 to bond out of jail.

Monday, we learned more about Holsapple’s driving history. He received five speeding citations involving speeds from 15 miles over the speed limit to 23 miles over.

In 2005 and in 2015, Holsapple was charged with driving under the influence. Both of those charges were dropped.

The most recent charges all stem from Holsapple’s vision problems alone. Investigators say there are no signs that there were any substances in his system at the time of the crash that would affected his driving.

Ironically, the late judge executive’s brother, Dr. Daniel Newberry, is an eye doctor. He believes his brother’s death could have been prevented.

Newberry drove by the place where the wreck happened. “It's a perfectly straight stretch, and my thought was: They were either drunk, texting or couldn't see,” he says.

Newberry wants more vision testing in Kentucky.

In Kentucky and Tennessee, after you pass your initial vision test when you begin driving, you never have to have another vision unless your license is expired or suspended.

In Missouri, each time you renew, you’re required to complete a vision test.

In Illinois, if you’re under 75, you can opt for an online renewal that doesn’t require a vision test, but only for every other renewal. People over the age of 75 have to complete a vision test each renewal.

Right now, Newberry says it would require an affidavit from of two citizens to ask the Kentucky Medical Review Board to ban a person from driving. “We tell them not to drive. We write it on their records not to drive. We tell their family members not to let them drive. But it's their choice in Kentucky,” he says.

He still sees the problem every week. He says two to three patients a month drive to his office, but would not meet the vision driving standards if they were retested now.

He warns drivers: “If you see a car going 35 mph in a 55 mph zone, get out of their way, because they don't know you're there. They can't see. When you're following a car at night, and it slows down 10 mph when a car comes at it, they can't see. I promise you. Just get out of their way.”

McCracken County Circuit Clerk Kim Channell says Holsapple renewed his license in September. She says their office has no information about a vision issue. In fact, Holsapple didn’t wear glasses in his most recent driver's license photo.

Deputies say Holsapple has a significant number of car crashes on his record. We are working with Kentucky State Police to obtain that information.

We do know Holsapple was involved in the 1999 crash that killed Oscar Cross. County commissioner and former deputy coroner Jerry Byer, says the car Cross was a passenger in pulled out in front of Holsapple, and the two cars T-boned.

Byer says vision did not come up at that time. Prosecutor Dan Boaz tells Local 6 that the incident is not a part of the current investigation.