2 charged with giving drugs to minor in Graves County

The Kentucky State Police says a man and woman from Fancy Farm were arrested Monday, accused of giving illegal drugs to a juvenile who had to be taken to a hospital.

Troopers say they began investigating at 1:14 p.m. on Monday after Jackson Purchase Medical Center reported that a juvenile there had possibly been given illegal drugs.

The couple was arrested after troopers executed a search warrant of their home on Sullivan Road in Graves County.

Troopers arrested 43-year-old Gregory Gibson. He was charged with first degree unlawful transaction with a minor, four counts of first degree wanton endangerment, and first degree selling a controlled substance to a minor.

State police also arrested 29-year-old Jennifer Gibson on charges of first degree unlawful transaction with a minor, four counts of first degree wanton endangerment, and first degree selling a controlled substance to a minor.

Both were jailed in the Graves County Jail.