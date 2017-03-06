Funeral arrangements set for Dr. Burton Stodghill

Funeral arrangements have been set for a well-known local doctor who passed away during a scuba diving accident.

The 47-year-old orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Burton Stodghill, died on Thursday during a scuba diving accident, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his wife, parents, and three stepdaughters.

Visitation is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 8, at Milner and Orr Funeral Home in Paducah, Kentucky, followed by memorial services at 7 p.m. Dr. Clint Hill and Pastor Paul Donner will officiate the memorial.

