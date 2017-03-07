Varsity Theater balcony auditorium undergoes construction

After starting successful software companies and providing jobs for hundreds of people, Peter Gregory is used to taking risk. His latest business venture is a cause that is near and dear to his heart. He plans to re-open the balcony of the Varsity Theater as a performance space.

"Every Friday, every Saturday we are hoping to have two live acts each night," said Gregory.

When the theater was originally built the balcony was sectioned off for Africans Americans. After a fire in 1981, the building was rebuilt with the balcony fashioned into another auditorium.

The theater then closed down in 2003. Only one of the three auditoriums is still in use, the other two have been vacant for 12 years.

One resident said that he is ready for the theater to light up again. "It's nice to see those lights out on the strip again there's like a dark hole when it's not lit up" said Carbondale resident Curtis Conley.

Gregory is hopeful that success of this theater will trickle down into the community and will lead the way to open the rest of the theater.

"If this place works it will be a better place to retire, it will be a better place to live as an adult, it would be a better place to live as a student" said Gregory.

They are hoping to open the balcony theater by the end of the month.

The theater is still in need of a PA system and lights. They are accepting donations to help buy those items. You can donate and find out more about the Varsity Theater by clicking here.