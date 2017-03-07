IHOP to offer free pancakes Tuesday as part of fundraiser

You can get a free stack of pancakes and help children who are fighting life-threatening diseases.



Tuesday is National Pancake Day at IHOP.



The breakfast chain will be giving away free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes, and in return they are asking customers to leave a donation to help the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.



In the Local 6 area, the following IHOP restaurants are taking part in National Pancake Day:

- Paducah, Kentucky

- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

- Harrisburg, Illinois



IHOP is hoping to raise $3.5 million for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.