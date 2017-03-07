Buildings damaged in Wickliffe, KY due to morning storms

Parts of Wickliffe, Kentucky are woke up to serious storm damage.



The National Weather Service out of Paducah says straightline winds of up to 80-85 miles per hour hit the area early Tuesday morning.



The Ballard County Sheriff's Office says there was substantial wind damage to the Economy Boat Store. The building is still standing but there is damage to the roof.



There are also reports of damage to the Town and Country Store.



Tree and power lines are also down, particularly in the 3rd and 4th Street areas. Drivers are asked to be careful.