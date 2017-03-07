Six things to know - 3/7/17

Here are six things to know for today.



There is some damage in Ballard County from overnight storms. The Economy Boat Store had wind damage to its roof. The building is still standing. Power lines and trees were also knocked down.



House Republicans have unveiled their plan to unravel President Barack Obama's health care law. The legislation would get rid of the fines imposed on people who don't carry health insurance. Income-based subsidies would be replaced with age-based tax credits.



Crews plan to assess the damage today after the National Weather Service says at least two tornadoes touched down in Missouri. Several homes were damaged or destroyed in the Kansas City area last night as a line of severe storms moved across the state.



U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up a missile defense system have arrived in South Korea, a day after the North test-launched four ballistic missiles into the ocean near Japan. Washington and Seoul say the system is defensive and not meant to be a threat to Beijing or Moscow.



The Florida woman acquitted in 2011 of killing her young daughter Caylee Anthony says she still doesn't know how the last hours of the 2-year-old's life unfolded. In exclusive interviews with The Associated Press, Casey Anthony says the last time she saw her daughter, she "believed that she was alive and that she was going to be OK."



You can get a free stack of pancakes today at IHOP. It is part of a fundraiser the restaurant chain is holding to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.