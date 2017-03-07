Honoring local women for International Women's Day

March 8 is International Women's Day. It's a time dedicated to the mothers, daughters, sisters, and wives that break down gender-based barriers to improve our world. Wednesday we are highlighting six local women who are changing their communities for the better.

Sandy Hart

Hart is the curator of the Kentucky Veteran and Patriot Museum. She has made it her mission to learn and tell the stories of veterans in our area. She also helps organize events for veterans like discussion groups and trips to Washington, DC. She says she finds her inspiration in the past and present. Her grandmother who worked at a small arms plant in World War II, and her five daughters taught her to be a free-thinking woman. Hart is also inspired by the women who volunteer, who aren't afraid to get dirty and work hard. "I don't think women are better than men, but by golly, we're just as good. We shine in our own way," she says.

Capt. Janet Barnett

Barnett is the commander at Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Mayfield. She says it was her desire to be in public service and help others that led her to join the force 18 years ago. She says she looks up to her mother, who taught her to have a servant's heart and encouraged her children to further their education. She says anyone can pursue their dreams, but it takes work. "You can be whatever you have the desire to be. You just have to make up your mind to not let anything stand in your way," says Barnett. "Obstacles are there to make us stronger. Your title will earn your authority, but you're going to have to earn any respect you're given."

Martha Bell

Bell is the founder of Martha's Vineyard. She says when her husband died years ago, the Lord told her to feed those who are home bound. She says there was a great need and no mission to answer that call. Little did she know what started with two Crock-Pots and a skillet would turn into feeding thousands over the past 28 years. She says it has been a good journey. When asked about International Women's Day, she says: "We're ladies. We represent Paducah. We want to stand out for the good, not the bad."

Sherrie Crabb

Crabb is the executive director for the Family Counseling Center. She began at the center in 2008 as a youth outpatient therapist, and her passion drove her through the ranks to executive director in 2014. She works to provide much-needed services to those in the seven southernmost counties of the state, despite inconsistent funding through the state. Illinois continues without a budget, but Crabb is making every penny count and knows the meaning of sacrifice. She laid herself off in 2015 to save money for the services the center provides. Crabb is dedicated to ensuring as many people as possible keep their services for as long as possible.

Jan Godwin

Godwin may be retired, but that's not keeping her from her love: basketball. Godwin loved the sport so much, she played it during a time when women struggled to prove themselves as athletes. She even played with late Tennessee Women's Basketball Coach Pat Summit. Godwin took her passion to young students. She taught physical education for nearly 40 years, including 27 at at Clark Elementary. When she retired in 2013, school leaders named the gym in her honor. She's still teaching the fundamentals of basketball and teamwork despite retirement. She works with hundreds of kids through the Rightway Basketball League at Immanuel Baptist Church in Paducah.

Cathy McClanahan

McClanahan is the executive director at the The Women's Center in Carbondale, Illinois. Victims of sexual assault and domestic abuse turn to her and her center. They have helped victims as young as 9 months to as old as 65 years. Despite a lack of funding due to the state budget impasse, McClanahan has done what she can to ensure they provide services necessary to the area.