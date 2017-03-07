Meeting to be held on proposed Franklin County, IL sales tax

You can voice your opinion about a proposed sales tax issue in Franklin County, Illinois.



The Franklin County Board has put a penny tax up for vote on the April 4 ballot.



The sales tax would add $1 to a $100 purchase of goods bought in the county. It would not be charged on necessities such as food and medicine.



Money from the sales tax would go to build a new courthouse for the county. The board says the current courthouse has a number of maintenance challenges and safety risks.



A meeting is being held Tuesday night at the Benton Civic Center in Benton, Illinois to discuss the proposed tax. The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m.