Meeting to be held on proposed Franklin County, IL sales tax - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Meeting to be held on proposed Franklin County, IL sales tax

Posted: Updated:
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL -

You can voice your opinion about a proposed sales tax issue in Franklin County, Illinois.

The Franklin County Board has put a penny tax up for vote on the April 4 ballot.

The sales tax would add $1 to a $100 purchase of goods bought in the county. It would not be charged on necessities such as food and medicine.

Money from the sales tax would go to build a new courthouse for the county. The board says the current courthouse has a number of maintenance challenges and safety risks.

A meeting is being held Tuesday night at the Benton Civic Center in Benton, Illinois to discuss the proposed tax. The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m.

Powered by Frankly