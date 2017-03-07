Investigators: Man charged after DNA connects him to 2014 burglary

Brought down by loyalty —That's what Ronald Armstrong's lawyer, Carlos Moran, argued in court during his sentencing Thursday.More
Brought down by loyalty —That's what Ronald Armstrong's lawyer, Carlos Moran, argued in court during his sentencing Thursday.More
Your valuables aren't safe even if they're just outside your home. Paducah police are investigating a car break in, in a neighborhood where surveillance video captured a man looking into parked cars.More
Your valuables aren't safe even if they're just outside your home. Paducah police are investigating a car break in, in a neighborhood where surveillance video captured a man looking into parked cars.More
A former Kentucky judge now faces more human trafficking charges.More
A former Kentucky judge now faces more human trafficking charges.More
Three adults and one teen have been arrested regarding a string of thefts from vehicles in West Paducah, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.More
Three adults and one teen have been arrested regarding a string of thefts from vehicles in West Paducah, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.More
A woman has been arrested and faces murder and arson charges in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, police announced Tuesday. The charges come after a local man succumbed to injuries from a fire at his home.More
A woman has been arrested and faces murder and arson charges in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, police announced Tuesday. The charges come after a local man succumbed to injuries from a fire at his home.More