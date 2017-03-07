Investigators: Man charged after DNA connects him to 2014 burglary

A Massac County, Illinois, man has been charged after investigators say DNA connected him to a McCracken County, Kentucky, burglary that happened in 2014.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the burglary happened between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2014, at the Rolling Hills Country Club. Someone broke into the club and its golf shop, stealing cash, alcohol, and golf merchandise, as well as causing thousands of dollars in damage inside the building.

At the time, detectives collected evidence they believed could have the burglar's DNA on it and sent it to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab. The sheriff's department says the crime lab got a hit on DNA from those items of evidence through the Combined DNA Index System, also known as CODIS, in November of 2015.

Deputies say after further investigation, the match was identified as belonging to 24-year-old Jake Dean of Massac County. On Feb. 11, 2016, investigators found Dean and collected DNA swabs from him for final analysis by the state police lab. Deputies say they got confirmation that the DNA matched Dean on March 3, and a warrant was made for his arrest.

Then, detectives learned Dean was incarcerated in Posey County, Indiana, on unrelated charges. A copy of the warrant out of McCracken County was forwarded to Posey County, and it was served on Monday, March 6.

Dean has waived extradition, and deputies say he will be taken to McCracken County to face charges in the burglary. He is charged with third degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking over $500, and first degree criminal mischief.