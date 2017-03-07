4 dead after train hits bus in Mississippi, 35 hospitalized

A train collided with a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, Tuesday. Local media report four people are dead and 35 people were taken to a hospital.

WXXV-TV reports that four have died, and 35 people were taken to the hospital. A spokesman for CSX Transportation says the train crew was not injured. WXXV-TV says all passengers on the bus have been removed, and the bus has been removed from the train tracks.

CSX Transportation spokesman Gary Sease says the freight train that hit the tour bus was headed from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama, at the time of the deadly crash.

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller says the bus was carrying passengers from Austin, Texas, and appears to have been stopped on the tracks when the train hit it.

Before everyone had been removed from the bus, Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel said emergency responders were still removing injured people from it more than 30 minutes after the crash.



Creel says the eastbound CSX train hit the bus at a crossing in downtown Biloxi just before 2:15 p.m., pushing the bus about 300 feet down the tracks.



He says a nearby hospital set up a triage unit at the site to treat the injured. Creel says as many as 50 people were on the bus.

The bus belongs to Echo Transportation, a Grand Prairie, Texas-based company. A lawyer for the company said officials were mobilizing to respond, but he declined to comment further.